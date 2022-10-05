3 charged for gang raping Venezuelan woman

– 4th suspect still at large

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman on September 26 last was reportedly lured into a trap by a man to be gang-raped at Second Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven. Region Seven detectives were able to capture three of the alleged perpetrators and they were on Monday charged for the offence while a fourth suspect remains at large.

The three charged are Aubrey Garraway, a 22-year-old miner of Second Avenue, Bartica; Kevin Pollard called ‘Chiney’, a 29-year-old boat captain of Itaballi Landing and 24-year-old Ryan Hendro of Sheet Anchor, Berbice, Region Six.

They made their court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate, Crystal Lambert. The trio was separately charged with the alleged rape of the 32-year-old Venezuelan woman. They were not required to plea to the indictable offence.

Hendro and Pollard were released on $300,000 bail each while Garraway was remanded to prison. The men are expected to make their next court appearance on October 21, 2022.

According to police, the woman and one of the suspects were acquainted with each other and they decided to share a few drinks. During the drinking session, the two agreed to hook up and the Venezuelan woman decided to spend the night at the suspect’s place but she did not know that he was setting her up to be gang raped.

She arrived and they decided to have an intimate relationship but when it was time for her to relax and enjoy the night, three other men entered the suspect’s bedroom and they raped her one after the other.

The matter was reported to police and three of the suspects were nabbed.

An investigation is ongoing.