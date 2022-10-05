2 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Latest update October 5th, 2022 2:43 AM
Oct 05, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – With two new cases being recorded by the Ministry of Health during the last assessed 24-hour, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased to 71,353.
The new cases were recorded in Region Four.
According to the Ministry’s dashboard, a total of 66 persons are in home isolation and two are in institutional isolation.
To date, there have been 70,004 recoveries and 1281 deaths.
