Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre collaborate with India High Commission to observe Gandhi Jayanti

Kaieteur News – The High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Georgetown marked the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 118th birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri by organising an event at the Gandhi Statue in Promenade Gardens, Georgetown on Monday.

Among those in attendance were Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Anthony Phillips, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Mayor of Georgetown, Pt. Ubraj Naraine, members of the Diplomatic Corps, prominent citizens of Guyana, friends of India and students.

According to a Press Release from the High Commission of India, they all offered their homage to Mahatma Gandhiji.

Various cultural programmes were performed by students of SVCC and other artists including representatives from Brahma Kumaris who paid tributes to Mahatama Gandhi through music, dance, drama and Yoga. Welcoming the dignitaries, High Commissioner of India, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa said that Mahatma Gandhi is an international name and his principles and philosophy are well-known and practiced across the world. The High Commissioner added that Gandhiji made India known the world over, and Indians carried Gandhiji’s name wherever they went spreading his message of peace and non-violence as he became a symbol and national pride of India and Indians.

Emphasising the relevance of Gandhiji, his principles and philosophy even in the present day, Dr. Srinivasa said that Gandhiji’s philosophy attracted large number of followers internationally, including great leaders and statesmen like Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, etc. The impact and fame of Gandhi beyond India are reflected in the International Day of Non-Violence which is celebrated worldwide on his birthday. The High Commissioner also paid rich tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri. Mr. Evan Radhe Persaud, Founder and Executive Member of Indian Action Committee, also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in his remarks with special emphasis on Gandhiji’s struggle and noble work in South Africa, contribution to the Indian Freedom Movement and its influence in the region with special emphasis on Guyana and the late Mr. Cheddi Jagan, former President of Guyana.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Phillips reiterated the relevance of Gandhi even in the current time and life in Guyana as well as all over the world. He emphasised that Gandhi’s principles reflect equality of movement and access which makes it more essential for Guyana.

Minister Croal in his remarks underlined the importance and relevance of timeless Gandhian philosophy and how modern day issues and problems can be addressed effectively with their application. He also emphasised how Guyana was following the policy and work of Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri in ensuring housing, water and food security for all in Guyana.

Rich tributes were also paid to another great freedom fighter and statesman, the second Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, on his birth anniversary.

Noted by many to be a soft-spoken and humble, Lal Bahadur Shastri was an important figure during the freedom struggle and became Prime Minister in 1964 post Jawaharlal Nehru’s demise. He was also a man of vision who led the country towards progress. India remembers ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’, the slogan of Lal Bahadur Shastri, which is etched in everyone’s minds as it captures the true spirit of India.