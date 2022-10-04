Rutherford back in Demerara colours

Wants to play in Super50 for Guyana

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Sherfane Rutherford, who turned 24 on August 15, has already represented 13 T20 Franchise teams globally with Patriots in this year’s CPL being the most recent one. But it has been four years he has played Red ball cricket for Guyana.

Rutherford has played six T20Is for the West Indies after making his International debut against Bangladesh in 2018. The belligerent left-hander from Enmore has participated in 98 T20 games around the World but sees himself as an all-format player.

“I want to play t20…50 overs …I want to play Test cricket. But you know, I am playing what I have the opportunity to play for now and that’s T20. But it is a work in progress up, to play Super50. So that one of the reasons I want to play Super50. I want to play all formats for the West Indies since I know I have the ability and all I have to do is put in the work” said Rutherford who has three fifties and 33 wickets from 17 First-Class games.

In 2015 the Senior Inter-County tournament was halted with the franchise tournament being introduced.

“It’s been a while since inter county has been played and I think it’s a good thing its back. Three teams or four teams with the best players…very competitive and it’s what I have been talking about for a while, that we need to get back inter-county. We need more cricket, so it’s good that it is back,” said Rutherford who has played 20 List ‘A’ games between 2018 and 2019.

He has not played for Guyana for four years.

“It been a while, but I decided to play because I think something I am lacking in, is lots of cricket so I am trying to play more cricket because the more cricket I play I tend to get more comfortable and more confident. So I am trying to play more cricket … all forms …since it will better me,” informed Rutherford, who played his last First-Class game against T&T in 2018.

“I still want to play for Guyana. It’s my home, my Country…I wanna win games for them. I want good stats for them. I want to build the cricket in Guyana. Make it more competitive, more out there.

It is always where I want to play and playing for West Indies is my dream, it is something my dad always wanted me to do. I am not giving up, I have had a glimpse of what is feels like. So I know what to do the get back there,” said Rutherford whose Dad died in September last year.

“I had not been bowling much for the past three years but I was fortunate to get some bowling from my captain Bravo. It is something that I always want to do and helps to be more focused and in the game than when I only bat. So it’s good that I bowled in this year’s CPL and hopefully every game I play I can get a few overs in.”

Rutherford who came to prominence when he clobbered 134 not out in Canada’s Global T20 against Vancouver Knights, hitting 10 sixes and 11 fours, spoke about his plans the rest of the year.

“I want the play Super50. So I will be home doing some work. I have Dubai in January so it’s not a long break.

Being a father is an honour, it’s a gift. The birth of my son has made me so happy. Even in my cricket I tend to be more relaxed and happy.

Whether I perform or not I come back home and turn to him and when he smiles I forget about everything. Being a father for me is the best time ever, I always enjoy it,” disclosed Rutherford, who despite his magnificent 78 in the last game, had a below par CPL.

“Summing up my CPL, I didn’t think this it was one of the best. I think I tried to be too aggressive instead of being smart. I am getting better I just need to know when to attack …when to take the chance. I did that well in the last match so that’s a big plus and the highlight of my tournament and I want to learn from that innings and be more consistent.

I think this year’s CPL was one of the best in terms of teams-wise and players’ form. This CPL there were a lot of different players performing and it showed that CPL is getting better and it means that me as an individual has to lift my standards and be more consistent and competitive,” Rutherford continued.

Rutherford said he enjoys both IPL and CPL but added IPL is where everyone wants to be.

“IPL is a League that you learn a lot. It’s very competitive and the highest T20 League. I also enjoy CPL in the Caribbean where I am from. It’s always good to be home …there is no place like home. They are both great leagues and I hope they can last as long as possible.”

Rutherford gave his thoughts on the West Indies’ chances in the T20 World Cup.

“I think the West Indies have a great squad looking at the balance and yeah I believe they will do well. I will be supporting from the outside and hopefully they can win the tournament.”