Rubbing salt in de wound

Oct 04, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – If Hetty couldn’t reach de airport pon time, he coulda call dem big boys in de govament. Dem politicians does cause traffic fuh stop fuh less reason dan wan emergency. Suh dem boys know dat dem politicians gat wat it takes to get Hetty to de airport pon time.

De Berbice Bridge woulda been opened and a police escort woulda been provided all de way to de airport, sirens blaring and tyre burning rubber.

If dat plan didn’t wuk, dem coulda put de helicopter in service. De pilot, he woulda landed Hetty baggage straight on de tarmac. Immigration and Customs checks woulda been expedited and if needs be, de flight mighta suddenly and unexpectedly been delayed.

If dat too couldn’t get Hetty to de airport pon time, de govament coulda been encouraged to hire a special charter fuh Hetty to fly straight to Australia. Guyana rolling in oil money and charting a plane is chicken feed money fuh de govament.

Now no Guyanese nah deh pon de West Indies team.  And fuh add insult to injury de man who dem put fuh replace Hetty is de man wah help mek de Amazon Warriors nah mek it to de final. Dat is rubbing salt in de wounds.

Dem boys disappointed dat de young man nah mek it to Australia. But dere is usually more in de mortar dan on de pestle. One day we gan find out de real reason why Hetty couldn’t get to de airport pon time.

Talk half, leff half.

