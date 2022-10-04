Rockaway Group of Companies support Wakenaam youth cricketers

Latest update October 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies has continued to play an essential role in the development of sports locally.
Hafeez Ali, CEO of the entity yesterday presented quantity cricket equipment to youth cricketers in Wakenaam. Coach Zaheer Mohamed who accepted the equipment on behalf of the players, expressed gratitude to Ali, noting the youths are happy for the venture.
Ali urged the youngsters to work hard on their game and reminded about the importance of discipline. Following a cricket camp which was held on the island in August, Ali had pledged his support for the youths.
Ali has also supported several cricket clubs and players across Guyana and only recently he presented a quantity of uniforms to the Guyana Police Force football club.
Oct 04, 2022– Organiser anticipates intense title race Kaieteur News – Heading into the fourth round of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League, Golden Grove have assumed...
Oct 04, 2022
Oct 04, 2022
Oct 04, 2022
Oct 04, 2022
Oct 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Politicians all over the world, from poor nations to superpower countries make mistakes that lead to... more
Kaieteur News – How times have changed. There used to be a time when the mere mention of the International Monetary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]