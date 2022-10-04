Rockaway Group of Companies support Wakenaam youth cricketers

Kaieteur News – Rockaway Group of Companies has continued to play an essential role in the development of sports locally.

Hafeez Ali, CEO of the entity yesterday presented quantity cricket equipment to youth cricketers in Wakenaam. Coach Zaheer Mohamed who accepted the equipment on behalf of the players, expressed gratitude to Ali, noting the youths are happy for the venture.

Ali urged the youngsters to work hard on their game and reminded about the importance of discipline. Following a cricket camp which was held on the island in August, Ali had pledged his support for the youths.

Ali has also supported several cricket clubs and players across Guyana and only recently he presented a quantity of uniforms to the Guyana Police Force football club.