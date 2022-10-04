Nandu ton spurs Everest Masters to win over Dundee Masters

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Everest Masters beat Dundee Masters by 114 runs at the Everest ground on Sunday in a match to honour Faizul Nadir who is a member of the Linchfield Cricket Club in the UK and who hails from Dundee Mahaicony, East Coast, Demerara.

In a game reduced to 28 overs due to a late start, Everest won the toss in bright Sunshine and elected to bat in good conditions for batting.

With the Breeze from the Atlantic Ocean blowing across the ground, guest player 19-year-old West Indies U-19 player Matthew Nandu fashioned a well compiled 100 from 62 balls with 12 fours and a six.

The left-handed Nandu added 152 for the fourth wicket with the Guyana Warriors Assistant Coach Shaeed Mohammed who hit eight fours and two sixes in 74 and 64 for the third with Basil Persuad who made 31 with five boundaries as Everest posited 262-6 as Mohammed Shaw took 3-58 for Dundee Masters who were restricted to 148-9 when their 28 overs expired, despite an unbeaten 45 from former Berbice batter Eon Abel and 30 from Wasim Mustapha, who added 58 for third wicket.

Abel and Terrence King, who scored 22, shared in another fifty-run partnership as left-arm Spinner Anand Persaud had 3-20, while Nadir took 2-29.

Watched by large gathering which included President of Everest and Speaker of House Manzoor Nadir, Hafeez Ali (2) retired before Winston London removed formerEssequibo batter Sahadeo Hardeo (5) at 13-1.

Nandu, the son of former Guyana leg-spinner Arjune Nandu and Persaud joined forces to carry their team to 79 before Persaud was caught at long-off, looking to hit off-spinner Abel over the top.

Nandu and Mohammed, who represented the Cayman Islands in the Stanford T20 tournament, flayed the Dundee bowlers to all parts of the fast outfield before Mohammed was stumped and Nandu, on reaching his century, retired.