Kwakwani man remanded for allegedly raping underage girl

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old man identified as Jamal Gilkes, was on Friday remanded to prison for the alleged rape of an underage girl in a community located in the Upper Berbice River, Region 10.
Gilkes a resident of Kwakwani Park, Upper Berbice River, appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune. He was charged with the offence of Rape of a Child under 16 years and was not required to plea to the charge. A decision was taken to remand him to prison until November, 8, 2022. The allegation leveled against reportedly took place on the July 8, 2022 but police had only managed to arrest him on September 27 last.
