GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Football League… Undefeated Golden Grove assume lead

– Organiser anticipates intense title race

Kaieteur News – Heading into the fourth round of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League, Golden Grove have assumed command of the tournament with their latest triumph over the weekend at the Ministry of Education Ground.

All the teams have each completed three matches with Golden Grove unit surging to the top with seven points from two wins and a draw. In second place is President’s College, who triumphed in the last round, and have also moved on to seven points via a similar route as the table toppers.

However, by way of superior goal difference, Golden Grove sits on top with a narrow margin. Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) are third following the upset they suffered against North Ruimveldt on Saturday.

CWSS have six points from two wins and a defeat but had accumulated a total of 13 goals prior to the loss.

In fourth is the undefeated Cummings Lodge squad on five points, which they acquired from a win and two draws. Following their opening round nail-biter win against North Ruimveldt, Cummings Lodge ended with stalemates against West Ruimveldt and Dolphin Secondary.

North Ruimveldt are fifth in the tightly packed race at the top of the points table with four points after battling to a win, a loss and a draw. The much needed win separated the squad from the remainder of the table that now has three winless teams.

Dolphin Secondary have only two points on the board following a loss and two drawn encounters. It will be a tougher road for the Dolphin unit next week following the loss of three players via the red card route.

However, it was still surprising to see that Cummings Lodge was not able to take advantage of the fact that the opposition had fewer players after the cards were dealt in the 28th, 60th and 70th minutes.

West Ruimveldt sits in the space just above the cellar with just one point on the board, which they earned in the second round against Cummings Lodge. They lost 2 – 3 to Golden Grove Saturday last with a spirited performance and were on the end of a heavy defeat at the hands of CWSS in the first round.

The Friendship unit currently occupies the cellar. They have had a torrid start to the tournament suffering consecutive losses to Golden Grove, CWSS and President’s College in the latest round.

It was a fantastic turn around in round three as the squad had two goals early on, but the second place team played well to answer with three goals of their own and propel them to victory, leaving Friendship shell-shocked and still without a point.

Speaking with Director of Petra, Troy Medonca, he said, “We could not have asked for a better start to the League. Some interesting football has been played so far and the race is already on in the point standings.”

“We anticipate better football being played in the upcoming rounds as the tournament intensifies, so there is always the opportunity for football supporters and fans to observe some of the upcoming talent every weekend.”

“As always, we must make mention of our partners, GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers, who made this event possible after seeing all the positive aspects that has emulated,” Mendonca added.

Meanwhile, the tournament continues this Sunday, October 9, with another four matches on the card to be kicked off from noon.