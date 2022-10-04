Guyana gets US$12M for skills development, employability project

Latest update October 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2022 News
– bids open for supply of tools for six practical centres
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has received financing from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) totalling US$12, 252,000 to roll out the Guyana Skills Development and Employability project.
The initiative will see practical instruction centres across the country being boosted to deliver Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes. The Ministry of Education has tendered the supply of tools and equipment for six (6) practical instruction centres in 10 lots.
These include; home keeping, masonry and steel fixing, motor vehicle repairs, plumbing, welding and fabrication, commercial food preparation, graphic design, garment making and furniture making. According to the bid document, consideration will be limited to firms or joint ventures of firms which are legally incorporated or otherwise organised in, and have their principal place of business in an eligible country. The firm must be more than 50 per cent beneficially-owned by a citizen or citizens and/or bona fide resident or residents of an eligible country, or by a body corporate, owned or controlled by the government of an eligible country, provided that it is legally and financially autonomous and operated under the commercial law of an eligible country and otherwise meets the eligibility requirements of the CDB Guidelines for Procurement (2006). The bidding document is obtainable at no cost to the prospective bidders. Hard copies of bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes no later than Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board, Main and Urquhart Streets, Kingston, Georgetown. (DPI)
