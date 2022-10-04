Latest update October 4th, 2022 12:59 AM

Girl, 4, critical after mistakenly ingesting poisonous substance in Pepsi bottle

Oct 04, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Region 6 are investigating an incident where a 4-year-old girl ingested a poisonous substance on Sunday October 2nd 2022.

Kaieteur News was able to confirm that little Tinesha Shamshundar, 4, of Lot 1 No. 50 Village Corentyne, Berbice is hospitalised in a critical state at the New Amsterdam Hospital. The incident reportedly occurred at 17:45 hrs at No.50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The mother of the toddler told police that she had gotten a one litre Pepsi bottle of Gramaxone from her mother-in-law on Thursday, 29th September, to spray her yard. She said she secured the bottle in a goat pen at the back of her property between a used tire. However, on Sunday, little Tinesha Shamshundar was playing in the yard and she reportedly got into the pen without anyone seeing.  Some time after she ran to her mother and told her that she drank some liquid from the bottle in the pen. The mother then rushed her toddler to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was treated and subsequently transferred to the ICU of the New Amsterdam Hospital.  The child was admitted and her condition is listed as critical.

