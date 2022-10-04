CCAT T20 Final in Canada Lafleur’s 65 spur Melbourne to ‘double’

Kaieteur News – Led by Eugene Lafleur’s 65 and Ricarvo Williams’ 49, Melbourne cricket club demolished Redemption cricket club by 115 runs on Sunday at the Centennial Cricket ground to give them the T20 Title after lifting the 40 overs crown.

Redemption won the toss and invited Melbourne to bat first and reached 202-7 in 20 overs.

Eugene Lafleur top scored with an entertaining 65 decorated with four fours and three sixes from 50 balls, while Ricardo Williams scored 49 with six fours and a six from 35 balls.

Powell Wayne chipped in with 27 with two sixes.

Bowling for Redemption Dwight Wheatly 3-43 from four overs, Jeffery Woolcock 2-49 from four overs, while Chrishna Graham 1 wicket for 35 runs for were the lead bowlers for Redemption who were bowled out for 87 runs in 19 .4 overs four overs.

Batting for Redemption Cricket Club Chrishna Graham made 23 and Richard Horna 19 offered token resistance.

Bowling for Melbourne cricket club, Hafeez Ullah took 3-14 from four overs, Sherwin Layne 2-13 from four overs, Dharmidra lildhar 2-8 from 1.4 overs and Raja Pooran 1-19 from four overs. (Sean Devers)