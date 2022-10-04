Andrews century hands OMCC 107-run win over QCCC

Latest update October 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Owen Andrews struck a fine century to lead One Movement Cricket Club to a 107-run win over host Queen’s College when the teams collided in a T20 fixture on Saturday.
Andrews struck six fours and 10 sixes as One Movement Cricket Club posted 199-6. Adrian Hinds made 30 with five fours and one sixes while Royale Melville scored 20 not out with three fours. Mohammed Nassir took 2-26 and Elnathan Sukhnandan 2-34.
Queen’s College responded with 92-7. D. Persaud scored 45 with seven fours and M. Griffith 20. Royale Melville claimed 3-8, Jeremiah Scott 2-9 and Mervin Permaul 2-11.
