WBL World Champion says he needs more fights

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The Police Boxer Stephan Da Silva, on September 10, defeated Fiji’s William Mel at the Gary St Clair Superhero Pro Fight Night in Australia to become the new World Boxing League (WBL) Junior Lightweight, title holder. He is set to defend that title at home on Gairy St Clair fight night card on December 16.

Da Silva was born July 5, 1993 to Indrowtie Nandkumar and Fabian DaSilva and is eldest of five siblings, all sisters.

“I grew up at Battery Road Kingston Seawall where the Marriott Hotel is now. Growing up was fun. I grew up with one of my sisters (Demi Roach) and her father (Roy Roach). I was like his son and he groomed me into a young man I am today.

I also lived with my grandmother (Selena Ramkisson) who was always there for me. I always got away to ride around town, l would go to the national park to fish, play marbles plus I’d always be getting into fights,” said Da Silva, who was a good cricketer at School.

“I basically did everything a child would do back in the days. My life was fun but hard for me because I didn’t get to fulfil my dream of becoming a cricketer because my family never supported and encouraged my dreams.

Da Silva attended JE Burnham Primary school before going to Ascension Secondary School. He was transferred to the Diamond Secondary School when his parents moved to Diamond Housing Scheme.

Apart from cricket Da Silva played football, swam and did cycling.

“I first got interested in boxing after sharing a moment with my grandma watching boxing on the TV from the Sports Hall. She said to me “They already tired in the second round” and I said to her “I think if I start boxing I would beat them” so looking back, that’s the moment I first got interested in boxing.

I joined the Republican Boxing Gym, but didn’t do well as an Amateur boxer,” informed Da Silva, who turned Pro on February 18, 2021.

“I turned pro because it became a part of my dream to be the greatest boxer in the world and to help other young boxers like myself in my Country.

I got married on May 9, 2019 to Shobha and we have four kids, Brandon, Briana, Brain and Stephania.” stated Da Silva.

I have two favorite boxers, first the great Mike Tyson, I look up to him because of the way he enters a ring with no respect to the boxer he’s about to face and Manny Paccquiao because he throws and lands most if not all of his punches, he’s always raring to fight no matter the opponent,” Da Silva, who loves meeting people, driving, playing video games and enjoying family time stated.

Da Silva explained how his wife became his manager.

“My wife went for her Professional Promoters license since February 18, 2021 and she has not received it up to now so she instead ended up managing me.

Da Silva says it’s not difficult having her as Manager.

“We sit and discuss everything before making a decision and as my wife/manger. She does what best for me and our family and it helps that we also share the same goals and dreams,” the Champ noted.

Da Silva explained that the biggest challenge he has faced is meeting honest and trustworthy promotors.

“That’s what me and my wife are trying to change this for the upcoming boxers in Guyana for them to be treated fairly.

The trip to Australia was so far the most fun and exciting trip I have ever been on seeing it was the first time leaving the Country. I have made some memories I’d never forget.

Winning the title opened me up to a lot of exposure and opportunities with more to come,” posited Da Silva.

“What I see coming next is securing a few more fights and title opportunities to keep waving my flag and putting Guyana back on the map where it needs to be.

I think the boxing board should start issuing licenses to those seeking to become promotors. In that way they could start having more fights in our own country.

On a scale from one to ten I’d rate us at four after seeing and experience the boxing atmosphere overseas.

The people that have supported me are my wife first and foremost, my uncle, minister of culture youth and sports Mr Charles Ramson and Team Mohammed’s.”

The pugilist encouraged teenagers and adults to keep making the right decisions in life and keep going after their dreams.

“To those who are unable or don’t have a certified education, get into some sports it doesn’t need to be boxing but find something you’re passionate for,” Da Silva concluded.