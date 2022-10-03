UG offers free course on human relations in support of the UN Day of Peace

Kaieteur News – The University of Guyana’s Centre of Excellence for Teaching and Learning (CoETaL), Office of the Vice-Chancellor, is once again offering its ‘Human Relations Course’ (HRC) FREE of charge to the public in commemoration of International Day of Peace.

The course opened on Wednesday, 21 September, and will be available to interested persons until October 21, 2022, UG said in a press release. The University underlines the importance of this course in building and strengthening better relations amongst individuals and groups. The University also notes that while freedom of speech and freedom of association are fundamental rights protected by our constitution and our strong democratic national values, the nature of public debate can become passionate in unfortunate ways. When this happens, ad hominem (personal) attacks upon persons with whom we disagree, must be studiously avoided and repudiated. This is because fundamental healthy discourse can be devalued and derailed in the process.

The University is therefore amongst other interventions offering this free course in Human Relations, which, amongst 6 others, contains modules on emotional intelligence, gender relations, gender-based violence, and ethnic diversity as one of our sincere contributions in fostering mutual respect, constructive open dialogue, decorum, and fair play in the best interest of our beloved people and country. It is open to any member of the public.

According to UG, each module contains a pre-test followed by a video, which lasts for 1-2 hours and a post-test. Persons are expected to check the notification box after they have completed each activity to ensure that they can progress to the next activity. There is no pass and fail grade, but students are expected to complete all modules to receive the certificate. Registration for this course is currently opened to the public. Please register using the following URL: https://uog.edu.gy/courses/ugh1101-human-relations. For more information and technical support please contact: [email protected]. For a full list of UG’s Programme offerings kindly visit the following website: https://www.turkeyenonline.uog.edu.gy/srms/student/prospective/about_applying/offeredprogs.php.