Tallawahs skipper Powell credits senior players, coaches for CPLT20 success

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Captain of the Jamaica Tallawahs Rovman Powell has lauded his senior players and coaching staff for his team’s success in the Hero CPL T20 which culminated on Friday night last at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Not many gave the Tallawahs a chance to advance, much less making the final, but the Jamaica franchise defied the odds to clinch the title, beating Barbados Royals by eight wickets.

Speaking with the media following the final, Powell said the players stood up and supported him throughout the tournament.

He made special mention of the senior players and coaching staff. “Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Shamar Brooks, Fabian Allen and the overseas players stick with me. Brandon has been fantastic, I have never seen him bat this good in a long time, he did well throughout the competition. The coaches played a big role as well,” he added.

After leading Tallawahs to their third title overall and first since 2016, Powell said he learnt a lot as captain. “As captain I have to lead from the front with good personal performances, and it becomes easier to guide the team in a particular direction. I also learnt that you cannot do it alone, you need good people around.

He pointed out that they always back themselves to do well. “We always back ourselves to do well, just before the playoffs started I called the guys together and said whatever happens we have to enjoy what we do,” he said.

The skipper commended the Guyanese fans for their support. “The tournament has been fantastic and I must make special mention of the Guyana fans, the support was good,” Powell noted.

Meanwhile off-spinner Chris Green also lauded the players for playing as a unit and said they have gone through a really good journey.

“The win is special, we have gone through a really good journey as a group and different players stood up at different times, and tonight was no different. Brandon (King) was unbelievable and this means a lot to the Jamaican guys and it is a victory that will be remembered for the long time.”

Green stated that the tournament was fantastic and it is going from strength to strength.

“It is great fun to be part of this tournament, going around the Caribbean, personally for an overseas player experiencing different countries has been the highlight for me. It’s great to come back to Guyana, I have so many fond memories here and to win the trophy means a lot,” he posited.

Former West Indies star batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul was the head coach, while Curtly Ambrose served as his deputy.