Security guard admits to murdering wife

Kaieteur News – Thirty-eight-year-old Jermaine Bristol, a security guard of Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, has admitted to murdering his common law wife back in 2018.

Last week when he was arraigned before a High Court judge at the Demerara High Court, Bristol admitted to the charge which stated that on August 22, 2018, at, Lot 272 Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, he murdered 24-year-old Shanece Lawrence. Lawrence, 24, was cornered and brutally stabbed to death in her apartment just a few yards away from the station where Bristol surrendered.

Detectives found the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood. She had been stabbed several times. A knife was still stuck in her neck. The facts are that Bristol and his wife had an argument and he took a black knife and stabbed her five times to her neck. He then immediately went to the Brickdam Police Station crying and reported the matter and gave a confession statement. Bristol and Lawrence were together for around seven years. Representing the State in this matter is Prosecutor Muntaz Ali and representing the accused is attorney-at-law Everton Singh Lammy. Bristol will be sentenced on October 27, 2022.