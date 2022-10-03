Latest update October 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Renola Jordan cops two titles

Oct 03, 2022 Sports

Rebels Tennis Club Junior Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The finals of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships were held at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara yesterday and when the curtains came down on this year’s tournament, Nathan DeNobrega, Renola Jordon and Gerald Scotland won the individual titles.

Nathan DeNobrega (right) beat Navindra Arjune.

Renola Jordan (left) beat Paula Kalekyez.

Gerald Scotland (left) beat Ricky Romascindo.

DeNobrega captured the Boys U-14 title when he beat Navindra Arjune 6/1,6/2, while in the Girls U-14 Finals, Jordan avenged her loss in the U-18 Finals by defeating Paula Kalekyez 6/2, 6/4 in the Girls U-14 Finals.

Scotland got the better of Ricky Romascindo 6/3, 6/0 to take the Boys U-18 Title.

In the Girls Doubles Final Renola Jordon and Paula Kalekyez beat Devanie Arjune and Norella Jordan 6/0, 6/0.  (Sean Devers)

 

 

 

 

