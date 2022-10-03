Renola Jordan cops two titles

Latest update October 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2022 Sports
Rebels Tennis Club Junior Tournament…
Kaieteur News – The finals of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships were held at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara yesterday and when the curtains came down on this year’s tournament, Nathan DeNobrega, Renola Jordon and Gerald Scotland won the individual titles.
DeNobrega captured the Boys U-14 title when he beat Navindra Arjune 6/1,6/2, while in the Girls U-14 Finals, Jordan avenged her loss in the U-18 Finals by defeating Paula Kalekyez 6/2, 6/4 in the Girls U-14 Finals.
Scotland got the better of Ricky Romascindo 6/3, 6/0 to take the Boys U-18 Title.
In the Girls Doubles Final Renola Jordon and Paula Kalekyez beat Devanie Arjune and Norella Jordan 6/0, 6/0. (Sean Devers)
Oct 03, 2022Rebels Tennis Club Junior Tournament… Kaieteur News – The finals of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships were held at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara yesterday and...
Oct 03, 2022
Oct 03, 2022
Oct 03, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – This column here is not a comment on the Postmaster-General, Ms. Karen Brown. Ms Brown returned my... more
Kaieteur News – One of the ways in which political and social leaders control the masses is by feeding them the idea... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]