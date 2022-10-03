Paul, Beaton named in strong Essequibo team

Kaieteur News – All-Rounder Kemo Paul and Fast Bowler Ronsford have been selected in a strong Essequibo 14-man squad to participate in the Senior 50-over Inter-County cricket tournament which is scheduled to commence on Sunday with Demerara facing Berbice.

The competition continues on October 11 and 13 with the final set for October 15. This tournament will be used to pick the Guyana Squad for this year’s Regional Super50.

Beaton and Paul, who both represented the West Indies, were members of the Guyana Warriors team in the just concluded CPL.

The pair was also in the Guyana First-Class squad which played in the Regional Four-Day tournament which was held in Trinidad earlier this year.

The squad will be led by National left-arm spinner Anthony Adams and included Ricardo Adams, Kevin Boodie and Kemol Savory.

The full Squad is Anthony Adams (Capt), Ricardo Adams, Kevin Boodie, Kemol Savory, Kemo Paul, Ronsford Beaton, Neiland Cadogan, Nathan Persaud, Garfield Phillips, Eknauth Persaud, Haimant Singh, Wasim Mohammed and Kevin Christian.

Nankishore Andrews is the Coach while former National U-19 batter Royan Fredericks is the Manager.

Joshua Jones, Leo Ryan Ramlakhan, Akini Adams, Avinash Persaud, Shane Wong and Ricardo Peters have been named as Reserves. (Sean Devers)