Man stabbed to death by teen during brawl

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man was on Saturday stabbed to death at Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) allegedly by a 17-year-old boy who he had slapped several times for wanting to take his own life.

Dead is Deonarine Ramachandran of Conservancy Dam, Canal Number One, Polder, WBD. Police have since arrested the teen suspect. The teen’s father, 58, was also arrested for getting involved in the fatal brawl between the teen and the man.

Investigators reported that the boy was drinking rum with Ramachandran at his home and had gotten drunk around 16:00hrs. The teen reportedly picked up a knife and attempted to take his own life. Ramachandran intervened by taking away the knife from him and had also dealt him several slaps to calm him down. The teen reportedly became angry and went home and verbally abused Ramachandran. He later returned armed with a cutlass and threatened to chop Ramachandran. The victim armed himself with a cutlass too and reportedly fired a chop at the teen but had missed. The boy ran away again but continued to threaten Ramchandran. This time, the victim became angry and pursued the teen to his home where his father got involved in the brawl.

According to police, Ramchandran and the boy’s father ended up in a scuffle and while they were fighting each other, the teen picked up a knife and stabbed him to the abdomen. Ramachandran collapsed to the ground and had to be assisted by his relatives. They rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

