Man stabbed to death by teen during brawl

Latest update October 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man was on Saturday stabbed to death at Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) allegedly by a 17-year-old boy who he had slapped several times for wanting to take his own life.
Dead is Deonarine Ramachandran of Conservancy Dam, Canal Number One, Polder, WBD. Police have since arrested the teen suspect. The teen’s father, 58, was also arrested for getting involved in the fatal brawl between the teen and the man.
Investigators reported that the boy was drinking rum with Ramachandran at his home and had gotten drunk around 16:00hrs. The teen reportedly picked up a knife and attempted to take his own life. Ramachandran intervened by taking away the knife from him and had also dealt him several slaps to calm him down. The teen reportedly became angry and went home and verbally abused Ramachandran. He later returned armed with a cutlass and threatened to chop Ramachandran. The victim armed himself with a cutlass too and reportedly fired a chop at the teen but had missed. The boy ran away again but continued to threaten Ramchandran. This time, the victim became angry and pursued the teen to his home where his father got involved in the brawl.
According to police, Ramchandran and the boy’s father ended up in a scuffle and while they were fighting each other, the teen picked up a knife and stabbed him to the abdomen. Ramachandran collapsed to the ground and had to be assisted by his relatives. They rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he died while receiving treatment.
Investigations are ongoing.
.
Oct 03, 2022Rebels Tennis Club Junior Tournament… Kaieteur News – The finals of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships were held at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara yesterday and...
Oct 03, 2022
Oct 03, 2022
Oct 03, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – This column here is not a comment on the Postmaster-General, Ms. Karen Brown. Ms Brown returned my... more
Kaieteur News – One of the ways in which political and social leaders control the masses is by feeding them the idea... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]