Govt. launches “The Century Club” to provide extra care for persons 100 years and beyond

Latest update October 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – In commemoration of the Month of the Elderly, celebrated in October each year, the Ministry of Human Services & Social Security is caring for its senior citizens in a special way with the launch of The Century Club – Extra care for 100 years and beyond.
This is a club which honours those citizens in Guyana who has made it to 100 years and even exceeded 100 years, a Department of Public Information release stated. This programme aims to bring ease and comfort to Guyana’s longest-serving citizens by providing care packages, groceries, health checkups, vitamins, glucose testing machines and other services. These items will be procured directly through the Ministry and through collaboration with various businesses, organizations and entities.
Minister of Human Services & Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud emphasized, “Our senior citizens have contributed in diverse spheres in our country and, I believe it is incumbent on us to ensure that in their later years, they’re able to enjoy all amenities, facilities and opportunities to have a good quality of life.”
Additionally, the Ministry has been constantly working on ways to improve the lives of its senior citizens. Minister Persaud reiterated in her remarks, “we have moved a great distance with regard to pension in terms of our increase in pension, the early delivery of pension books, the introduction of the banking system and also alternate venues and we are working on other improvements that will come later so that pensioners can really, not have to suffer frustration and hassle.”
During the month of October, the ministry will be planning a number of activities to engage and involve our senior citizens that can impact their mental health well-being and overall wellness. Commenting on the impact the Century Club will make on the lives of senior citizens, Dr. Persaud said, “you will agree with me that when you hit 100 years, that century, you’ve done what not a lot of people not only in our country and our world have been able to do. I believe we should honour, we should salute, we should pay tribute to those who have. This is the Ministry of Human Services’ way of saying thank you to them and, really acknowledging their years on earth with us, with something that’s impactful, practical and something that I’m sure they will enjoy and appreciate. I’m very proud to launch the Century Club, and this is in honour of all those Guyanese who hit and surpassed 100 years.
