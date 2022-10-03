Latest update October 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM

GOLF on pace to dominate October as Miguel Yunes take home the LGC Sankar Auto Spares title

Oct 03, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Saturday afternoon saw some of Guyana’s top golfers competed to take home the Sankar Auto Spares trophy.  This is the last warm up tournament before a formidable contingent of top golfers from Guyana journey to Suriname to challenge for the Suriname Open.

From left: Patrick Prashad, Videsh Persaud, Rohan Albert, Mike Mangal , Miguel Yunes and Maxim Mangra with their prizes.

Saturday’s Sankar Auto Spares tournament did not disappoint as a full field of golfers jockeyed for top position.

When the dust had settled at Lusignan Golf Course, Miguel Yunes ended with the bull’s eye on his back as his fellow competitors tried unsuccessfully to track him down.  Miguel compiled a whopping 40 stableford points in a dominant performance.  His closest pursuer in second place was Mike Mangal with 33 points, followed closely by Rohan Albert’s 32 points.

Miguel Yunes (L) accepts the first prize.

Other winners included the big hitting LGC Captain Videsh Persuad who added another longest drive trophy to his chess, while Patrick Prashad won the sharp shooter closest to the flag trophy.

While Videsh, Patrick and other golfers provided great highlight shots, they were unable to string it together Saturday.  Miguel kept his head down and passed this first test to lead off what promises to be an incredible month of exciting golf competition, concluding on the last weekend with the GTT Guyana Open two day classic.

LGC Captain Videsh Persaud thanked Sankar Auto for its continued support of golf at LGC over the years and for stepping up to kick off what promises to be a magnificent month of golf in the lead up to the Guyana Open on October 29th and 30th at the Lusignan Golf Club.

 

 

 

