De govament can’t mek no tax information public

Oct 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Imagine de govament wake up one day and decide fuh publish in de newspaper de amount of taxes you paying. How would you like dat?

Dem boys seh people getting carried away with dis oil business. Dem boys know yuh could ask fuh information bout dem oil companies’ production. Guyanese entitled to know how much oil being produced.

But how yuh gan ask de govament fuh mek de oil companies’ tax information public? Which part ah de world, de govament does mek tax information public? Even de tax authorities can’t reveal tax details to de govament. Suh how could de govament mek dis information public?

People gat to stap mekkin dese silly requests. Dem gan lose respect and credibility. If yuh want know how much taxes de oil companies paying, yuh gat to wait pon de oil companies fuh mek dat information public. Yuh can’t ask de govament fuh reveal de people tax information.

People gat to stop getting carried away with dis thing about transparency. Deh gat some things which de public should see and some things which de public should not see. One of de things de public can’t see is de tax details of de company. Only when de company decide fuh mek dis information public, is only den de public gan know. But yuh can’t ask either de govament or de tax man fuh reveal privileged and confidential information. Dat is not going to happen!

Talk half, leff half.

 

