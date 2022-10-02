Winning CPL is a fantastic achievement as coach- Chanderpaul

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul stated that in the capacity as the Head-Coach for Jamaica Tallawahs that winning the Caribbean Premier League T20 “was the biggest thing for him”.

The former Guyana and West Indies captain, Chanderpaul, told that to the Media following Tallawahs comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Barbados Royals to be crowned champions in this year’s edition.

The one-month long tournament culminated on Friday night at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Traditionally, six teams participated again since the start of tournament in 2013.

“This is fantastic for me winning the championship after being coach for the first time for the Tallawahs,” Chanderpaul related.

He also took the opportunity to say that his team was well-balanced and confident they would have come out on top.

Barbados Royals won the toss and decided to take first knock. They only managed 161-7 at the completion of the 20-overs. Jamaica Tallawahs, in response, galloped to 162-2 with a whooping 23 balls remaining. Opener Brandon King led the way with a heroic, unbeaten 83.

“I believed in my players; the batting was great and our bowlers did a really, really good job too, everyone always came in and made a big contribution; King always, (Shamarh) Brooks got a century in the previous match and our captain (Rovman) Powell was always out there to do a good job, so I think we had a balanced team to win the championship,” Chanderpaul declared.

The 48-year-old Chanderpaul mentioned that even though Tallawahs lost strike bowler and left-arm swing bowler Mohammad Amir for this contest due to a groin injury, the other bowlers did a fine job.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Fabian Allen captured three wickets for 24 runs while fast-bowler Nicholson Johnson also with three wickets but conceded 33 runs from his four allotted overs. Chanderpaul thanked Mohammad Nabi, the tidy off-spinner from Afghanistan for his phenomenal contribution. He further commented Australian Chris Green played a pivotal role with his off-break but attributed the success to total team’s effort. Apart from Chanderpaul, Jamaica Tallawahs had Sir Curtly Ambrose in the Management setup offering his technical bowling services.