Two more lives lost in separate road accidents

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – Two more persons were killed on Friday in separate road accidents – one claiming the life of a 43-year-old man at Harlem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) and another at Central Lethem, Region Nine that snuffed out the life of a 10-year-old school girl.

The 43-year-old man was reportedly struck down around 19:30hrs on Friday by a car driven by a man who was speeding to the West Demerara Regional Hospital to save his son’s life.

The dead man has been identified as U

mesh Ramkinshun of Lot 38 First Street of Grove, East Bank Demerara and he was killed on the Harlem Public Road. Ramkinshun was struck down as he was crossing the road from north to south in the company of another man.

Video footage showed the men crossing the road and as they were almost across, a speeding car heading east collided with one of them while the other was left in a state of shock.

The impact flung Ramkishun into the air before he fell onto the bonnet and windscreen of the car and then tumbled onto the roadway. Police visited the scene shortly after and noted that the pedestrian suffered severe injuries including a severed foot.

Police took the badly injured man to the West Demerara Hospital where he was pronounced dead and then taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home. The driver was arrested and a breathalyser revealed that he had no trace of alcohol in his system.

He admitted to detectives that he was speeding in order to save his son’s life. His son had reportedly ingested poison. According police, the man’s son was hospitalised in an unconscious state.

Meanwhile in Lethem, a school girl did not get a chance to finish her snack while standing on a road corner in the Region Nine district as a drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and killed her.

The child has been identified as 10-year-old Ruth Glasgow, a student of the Arapaima Primary School in Lethem. She was reportedly struck down around 16:40hrs by 23-year-old Navindra Narine of Tabatinga, Lethem.

According to police, the child had participated involved in school sports activities that day at the Tabatinga Sports Complex. Friends recalled that she was excited that day and did her best but they did not have a clue that it would be her last ‘school sports’.

After the event ended that afternoon, she picked her bicycle and exited the complex but she probably was feeling hungry since instead of riding home she decided to eat some food she had.

Investigators reported that she was leaning against her bicycle on the parapet munching on some food when suddenly a speeding car ran off the road and slammed into her while negotiating a turn.

Glasgow and her bicycle were flung a fair distance away. Persons rushed to her assistance and noted that she had suffered severe head injuries. Police were told that she was rushed to the Lethem Regional Hospital in an unconscious state.

Doctors immediately rushed her by ambulance to a Boa Vista hospital in neighbouring Brazil. However, she died while undergoing emergency surgery.

Police arrested the driver and found that he was above the legal alcohol limit. He is presently in custody assisting with an investigation.