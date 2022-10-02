Sunrisers Masters beat Caribbean Cricket Club in ESCL exhibition match

Latest update October 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Sunrisers Masters defeated Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) by a thrilling five-run margin last Sunday at Reliance Sports ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two in a specially-arranged exhibition 15-over match under the auspices of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL).
This game was to kick start another 20-over, over-40 competition by the ESCL, according to Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne.
Masters batted first after winning the toss and reached a respectable 150-9 off 15-overs while CCC was left hanging at 145-8 when the 15-overs ran out.
Former Essequibo inter-county opening batsman Ravi Beharry hit a top-score of 55 for Masters while he got a contribution off 26 from Dindyal Bissoon. Lukiram Bridgemohan grabbed 5-24 from his maximum three overs delivering for CCC. When CCC batted, Patrick Rooplall offered a fight with 32 as Beharry returned to take two wickets for 17 runs off three overs. Beharry was named player-of-the-match.
The winning team received a trophy while the runners-up side also collected one. Beharry was given one for the best batsman as well, while Bridgemohan took home one for his outstanding bowling effort.
At the presentation, Layne thanked the two teams for their participation and congratulated Sunrisers Masters. He expressed his profound gratitude to all the sponsors for their continued commitment to the growth of softball cricket on the Coast. Vo Tajeshwar, one of the main sponsors for the ESCL since its formation two years, also took the opportunity to laud the winning side.
Live Facebook commentary was done by veteran Cricket Journalist and Commentator Ravendra Madholall.
The sponsors are as follows: V and G Auto Repair, Big G Auto Repair, Layne’s Agri Electronics and Marine Shop, Hassim Kitchen, Tom Bacchus and Ravi Persaud.
Oct 02, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Jamaul John and Cleveland Thomas took top honours yesterday, when the Kaieteur Attack Racing and Team United hosted the Fireworks/Golden Mile Athletics Race...
Oct 02, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Oct 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – If Barack Obama had run against Bernie Sanders, I would have voted for Sanders. If Kamala Harris seeks... more
Kaieteur News – There should be a meeting of all the groups and individuals opposed to the oil deal. An alliance should... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]