Sunrisers Masters beat Caribbean Cricket Club in ESCL exhibition match

Kaieteur News – Sunrisers Masters defeated Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) by a thrilling five-run margin last Sunday at Reliance Sports ground, Essequibo Coast, Region Two in a specially-arranged exhibition 15-over match under the auspices of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL).

This game was to kick start another 20-over, over-40 competition by the ESCL, according to Chairman of the League Wakeel Layne.

Masters batted first after winning the toss and reached a respectable 150-9 off 15-overs while CCC was left hanging at 145-8 when the 15-overs ran out.

Former Essequibo inter-county opening batsman Ravi Beharry hit a top-score of 55 for Masters while he got a contribution off 26 from Dindyal Bissoon. Lukiram Bridgemohan grabbed 5-24 from his maximum three overs delivering for CCC. When CCC batted, Patrick Rooplall offered a fight with 32 as Beharry returned to take two wickets for 17 runs off three overs. Beharry was named player-of-the-match.

The winning team received a trophy while the runners-up side also collected one. Beharry was given one for the best batsman as well, while Bridgemohan took home one for his outstanding bowling effort.

At the presentation, Layne thanked the two teams for their participation and congratulated Sunrisers Masters. He expressed his profound gratitude to all the sponsors for their continued commitment to the growth of softball cricket on the Coast. Vo Tajeshwar, one of the main sponsors for the ESCL since its formation two years, also took the opportunity to laud the winning side.

Live Facebook commentary was done by veteran Cricket Journalist and Commentator Ravendra Madholall.

The sponsors are as follows: V and G Auto Repair, Big G Auto Repair, Layne’s Agri Electronics and Marine Shop, Hassim Kitchen, Tom Bacchus and Ravi Persaud.