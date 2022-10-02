Latest update October 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Paula Kalekyezi is Girls U-14 Champion

Oct 02, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Talented 13-year-old Paula Kalekyezi beat Renola Jordan in a highly anticipated final of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships Girls U-14 division yesterday at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.

Ricky Ramadcindo (right) beat Shaquille Murray in the Boys U-18 semis.

On the road to yesterday final, Kalekyezi, who topped the round robin competition, got the better of Kayesha Harding, while Jordan gained a walk-over from Malia Maikoo in the other semi-final.

Paula Kalekeyzi (right) beat Renola Jordon to win the Girls U-14 title.

In a contest which started the day’s proceedings at 9AM the pair engaged in several rallies before Kalekyezi emerged victorious 6/3, 6-0.

Gerald Scotland & Nathan DeNobrega beat Inesh Vijay & Ricky Ramadcindo.

In the Boys U-18, Roman Scindo beat Shaquille Murray 6/7 (3), 7/6, (3), 10/8 in an entertaining battle, while in the Boys U-18 semi-finals, Gerald Scotland defeated Cambridge 6/0, 6/0 and face Roman Scindo for the Boys U-18 title today.

Gerald Scotland and Nathan DeNobrega teamed up to beat Inesh Vijay and Ricky Ramadcindo 6/0, 3/6, 11/9 to advance to the Boys doubles final.  (Sean Devers)

