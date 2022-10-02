Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Paula Kalekyezi is Girls U-14 Champion

Kaieteur News – Talented 13-year-old Paula Kalekyezi beat Renola Jordan in a highly anticipated final of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships Girls U-14 division yesterday at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.

On the road to yesterday final, Kalekyezi, who topped the round robin competition, got the better of Kayesha Harding, while Jordan gained a walk-over from Malia Maikoo in the other semi-final.

In a contest which started the day’s proceedings at 9AM the pair engaged in several rallies before Kalekyezi emerged victorious 6/3, 6-0.

In the Boys U-18, Roman Scindo beat Shaquille Murray 6/7 (3), 7/6, (3), 10/8 in an entertaining battle, while in the Boys U-18 semi-finals, Gerald Scotland defeated Cambridge 6/0, 6/0 and face Roman Scindo for the Boys U-18 title today.

Gerald Scotland and Nathan DeNobrega teamed up to beat Inesh Vijay and Ricky Ramadcindo 6/0, 3/6, 11/9 to advance to the Boys doubles final. (Sean Devers)