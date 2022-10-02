NZ Women defeat WI Women to level series

Kaieteur News – Another nail biting T20I encounter saw New Zealand Women’s Cricket Team level the five-match Series against the West Indies with a six-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua yesterday.

Batting first, the host side posted 107 – 5 from their allotted overs then the opposition responded with 108 – 4, with one ball left in the innings.

West Indies skipper, Hayley Mattews (8) and opening partner Aaliyah Alleyne (13) were removed early but the left-handed Kyshona Knight brought some stability to the innings with a knock of 42 from 48 deliveries.

Chadean Nation (10) was the next to fall as West Indies’ score ticked over to 58- 3 from 12.5 overs. Vice Captain Chinelle Henry joined Knight and took the score to 89 before the latter was dismissed with five boundaries to her name.

Henry contributed a much-needed 24 from 22 balls as Hayley Jensen claimed 3 – 24 and Eden Carson bagged 2 – 12 for New Zealand.

In reply, the experienced Suzie Bates propelled her side with a solid half century that included six boundaries. Bates’ opening partner and captain, Sophie Devine (8), was the first wicket to fall with the score on 37 from 9.1 overs.

Amelia Kerr then joined Bates in a partnership that took the score to 89 from 16.6 overs before the former captain lost her wicket for 54 runs. Bates faced 61 deliveries in her innings.

As the death overs approached, Kerr (21) lost her wicket at 91 – 3, which left Georgia Plimmer and Maddy Green in the middle. Green was run out without score the next ball as New Zealand reached 91 – 4 from 18 overs.

With 17 runs left for victory, Plimmer (7) and Lauren Down (9) were good enough to take their team over the line from 19.5 overs.

The series is leveled at one game each with the next set for today at the same venue from 1:30 pm ECT.