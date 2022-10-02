Medas King challenges AAG President

Dear Sports Editor,

Kaieteur News – Thanks for letting me write in your News Paper. Mr. Editor I would like to have a say in the conversation about the athletes not being able to compete at the South American Games. I would like to address the nonsense Mr. Hutson is claiming. First of all when there’s a track meet you will get a Yearly Calendar about the Games you would like to compete in. To further address the rubbish that is coming out of Hutson mouth to blame someone else who’s only obligation is to make sure that the entries are in, says volumes.

To let readers know, my name is Andy Medas King of the KMPA Foundation in the US and we run a programme that will rival the AAG and most sports organizations in Guyana. But this one, I have to give it to the GOA, so don’t be fooled like I’m taking sides, but principle is principle you have to register by the deadline and if you don’t know that every track meet, even the ones I used to keep has a deadline.

The reason why the names have to be submitted is to prepare the heat sheets and set up the times for the events. Putting in entries late means the meet manager or the software engineer will have to redo the entire heat sheets and reset the times for the events. For years I have been calling out Hutson for his lame excuses and poor management of the AAG and I have been labeled as the bad guy. On the other hand Hutson is talking about the state of track and field in Guyana and want to take credit for the medals and success of track and field. This is where I am not going to allow him to take any credit for.

I would like Hutson to tell the entire Guyana what system or programme he or the AAG have ever put in place for our athletes in Guyana. If it wasn’t for the KMPA Foundation programme track and field was dead, literally dead in Guyana, so first of all Hutson needs to answer where the money went for the athletes who went to Carifta Games. Let him show a receipt for everyone who collected the money. It’s time an investigation be launched into the affairs of the AAG. The writing is on the wall for many years now and no one seems to care and they’re allowing this Sports Organization to depress the already depressed athletes who are just training and not getting any opportunities to compete at the highest level.

The Relay team; It’s crazy how he would like to take credit for the Relay team, when if it wasn’t for the Chef de mission who used an old list to select the athletes no team would have represent Guyana at the just concluded Commonwealth Games. Likewise Guyana never sent anyone to the games in Bahamas the NACAC games where the United States of America sent a large team. Concerning the athletes refusing to attend the South American Games at this time of the year is simply because now is off season or we would say back ground training where we are now getting in the first phase of our programme.

The AAG don’t have a clue what is happening in track and field. Hutson needs to go immediately he is terrible for the sport and things will only get worse. I would like to challenge Hutson anytime on national television for a debate on track and field in Guyana and will set the score straight. Thanks.

Andy Medas-King.

Founder of the KMPA Foundation.