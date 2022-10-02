La Grange woman found dead after ‘drinking session’

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – While police are still trying to ascertain the circumstances that led to the murder of the woman whose body was found in her La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Friday, reports have surfaced that she might have been raped then killed after a ‘drinking session’.

The woman, who has been identified as 33-year-old Nirmala Sukhai of Lot 35, Factory Dam, La Grange, WBD, was found dead around 16:00hrs. Her mother, who had gone to pay her a visit, was the one who made the gruesome discovery.

Police revealed that Sukhai was found lying face down on her bed with blood oozing from her mouth. Her body was clad in nothing but a pink top. A pair of short pants was found close by and it appeared as though it was cut off from the rear, according to a police report.

A brown handled knife was also found under her body. After their assessment of the scene, detectives took her body to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for further observation before it was sent to the Ezekiel Funeral Home. Police are awaiting a post mortem examination to determine what caused her death.

So far they have learnt that she was last seen alive close to midnight on Thursday. Kaieteur News was informed that she had been drinking with some individuals at a location before heading home. One man recalled that he had dropped in at the ‘drinking session’ and had bought her two beers and left but had promised to return. However, he said when he returned she was nowhere around.

In fact, he said that the next time he would hear of her was when media reports surfaced about her being murdered. While police have confirmed that the woman lived alone, they are still trying to determine whether she made the journey home alone.

As police attempt to unravel the mystery, it is suspected that Sukhai was raped. However, those who knew her believe that multiple persons might have been involved since she was described as a “strong woman” who would have put up a valiant fight if someone had attacked her.

Sukhai was described as a jovial individual who was full of life and “worked like a man”. She was a labourer who worked as hard as her male counterparts in the construction sector.

One individual recalled being shocked when he saw her work for the first. He remembered Sukhai picking up some sand paper and doing a good job of sanding some furniture to be polished.