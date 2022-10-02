Jamual John, Cleveland Thomas dominate Fireworks/Golden Mile event

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Jamaul John and Cleveland Thomas took top honours yesterday, when the Kaieteur Attack Racing and Team United hosted the Fireworks/Golden Mile Athletics Race Meet.

The JB Singh Road/Vlissengen Road circuit, with the start and finish line being in front of the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Camp Ayanganna base, saw some of the country’s top cyclists and athletes battling it out for cash prizes and bragging rights. And they certainly didn’t disappoint.

In the much-heated cycling event, Jamaul John faced the likes of Brighton John, Kemuel Moses, Dimitri Jean-Pierre, Dheeraj Garbarran, Curtis Dey, Andre Green, Paul DeNobrega, Romello Crawford and Guyana’s Commonwealth Games representative, Christopher Griffith.

However, at the end of the one hour, 15 minutes, plus an additional three laps, Jamaul John of Team Foundation had to work hard for his first-place finish, which saw him finishing ahead of Crawford and Britton John; Alex Mendes and Marcus Keiler rounding off the top five finishers.

The top three cyclists in the senior male division pocketed $50,000, $35,000 and $20,000, in that order, while fourth to sixth place received $10,000 each.

Over in the junior category, Mario Washington had the better of Sherwin Sampson and Aaron Newton.

Robin Persaud won the veterans under-50, with Segun Hubbard coming in second and Walter Grant-Stewart third.

In the Veterans Over-50, Tallim Shaw was first and Lennox Jackman second. Cliveca Spencer won the female category.

Meanwhile, the Golden Mile lived up to all the pre-race expectations, as the distance athletes showed off their speed and competitiveness in the heated contest.

However, Cleveland Thomas overcame the star-studded line-up which included Winston Missinger, Devaughn Barrington, Odwin Tudor, Marion Nickerson, Jonathan Fagundes and Kennard Hartog.

Thomas, from the sound of the starter’s whistle, never looked back and was ahead of the pack from start, to finish.

He crossed the line first to collect the $20,000 purse, while Missinger was second ($17,000), Barrington third ($15,000) and Kennard fourth ($10,000).

Jevon Roberts was the first junior athlete to finish the Golden Mile, doing so ahead of Kosi Thomas and Odida Parkinson

CARIFTA Games 1500m gold medallist, Attoya Harvey won the junior female category. Narrisa McPherson and Nikita Wilson were second and third respectively.

Organisers thanked the athletes, sponsors and the Guyana Police Force for being part of an incident-free event, while adding that next year, it will be bigger and better.