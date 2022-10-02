Issues affecting Indigenous Communities being ignored- PNC/R

Kaieteur News – While the curtains have been drawn on this year’s Amerindian Heritage month celebrations, issues affecting Indigenous communities and Hinterland villages are yet to be addressed.

This is according to People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) member, Mervyn Williams who said on Friday that corruption and other social ills are still plaguing communities with nothing being done to address these.

In Region One for example, he said in the Matarkai Sub-Region, there are major allegations of inequalities regarding the distribution of cash grants but reports to this end have fallen on deaf ears.

On the other hand, the PNC/R official explained that “the levels of prostitution, primarily among the Venezuelan immigrant population present both health and other societal challenges. Families are shattered, young teenage boys leave school to work in the ‘backdams’ to raise money to enjoy the pleasures of life made available by the ‘service providers’. There is need for vigilance and awareness in the area of health and counselling for broken families and sexually exploited youths, both male and female.” Williams said the authorities are “numb” to these realities even as Police officers in the district seem to forget that prostitution is an offense.

In the Mabaruma Sub-Region, Williams complained that migrant Indigenous Warrau people were not being treated fairly, while foreigners who accept “less than fair rates” of pay are hired over Guyanese who demand a fair wage.

He also said that Government, reportedly without adequate consultation, decided to construct a wharf at Independence Road in Mabaruma, a few miles up-river from the current site of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) wharf at Kumaka.“They cited flimsy excuses which many business persons at Kumaka have rejected. The move is intended to and will kill the economy of Kumaka which from the inception of its existence has been the business capital of the sub-region. The move will relocate the business centre to Hosororo. The voting pattern at national and regional election informs that Kumaka voted almost exclusively APNU+AFC while Hosororo voted mostly PPP. Readers can draw their own conclusions,” Williams urged.

Over at Moruca, the Opposition activist contended there is much concern about the Santa Rosa Village Council regarding issues of accountability. According to him, “Information received suggests that there could be a major shady operation taking place at that Village and residents are peeved. They contend that the Minister of Amerindian Affairs (Pauline Sukhai) is aware of the situation but refuses to act.”

He continued, “The Santa Rosa Robusta Coffee Project was established and financed by the Coalition while in government. Reports say that, the sum of 9.5 million dollars was deposited in the Village Council’s account with Republic Bank (Essequibo Coast Branch). It was reported that, the Santa Rosa Village Council was given total control of the funds. The Village Council is charged under the law, to manage the assets of the Village in the best interest of its residents. In the month of April 2022, the sum of two million, two hundred thousand dollars was withdrawn. At a recently convened Village General Meeting (VGM) the Toshao, Stavros Stanley and Treasurer Phillip Bess were called upon to account for the coffee project fund.”

Williams added that information suggests all of the Santa Rosa Village funds were withdrawn from the account. While villagers were alarmed, he reported that no consultation was hosted with the coffee farmers regarding withdrawal or use of funds.

He pointed out that farmers have not benefitted from the funds while there are allegations that a particular village official, since elected, has purchased a motor vehicle along with other assets.

Williams argued that residents want a thorough criminal investigation however they fear that given the political affiliation of those allegedly involved in this suspected financial impropriety, this may never happen.