GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League… North Ruimveldt stun CWSS in third round

– Golden Grove also victorious

Kaieteur News – An eventful third round unfolded in the Petra organised GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

The four-match card saw the tournament leader, Christiansburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), concede their first defeat of the League when they met North Ruimveldt Multilateral.

Prior to that match, President’s College squeezed past Friendship Secondary, Golden Grove got the better of West Ruimveldt in the third encounter, while Cummings Lodge defeated Dolphin Secondary in the day’s final match.

In the opening match, President’s College rallied to their second win with a 3 – 2 result over Friendship, who lost their third consecutive match.

President’s College were led by a double from Ronoko Vaughn (37’, 67’) with the decider coming from Wilton Sebastian in the 70th minute. It was an impressive come-from-behind win since Friendship drew first blood in the 30th minute from a successful Kevon Williams strike.

Friendship even doubled the lead five minutes later when Rayon Emmanuel found the back of the net, but in the end, the eventual victor carted off with the three points.

The match that followed between North Ruimveldt and the Linden unit had a goalless first half that was not short of chances for either side.

However, it was not until the second half that the score line was disturbed when Jevon Pluck put his team ahead in the 62nd minute. That goal had no answer from the opposition as the score read 1 – 0 when the regulation time whistle sounded.

In a match that lacked intensity until it equalised, Golden Grove secured their second win with a 3 – 1 result over West Ruimveldt. Kelon Croal struck as early as the 4th minute for Golden Grove then Donovan Welcome brought the scores leveled in the 40th minute. After that, Natham Saw (53’) regained the lead for the eventual winner before Kelvin Richardson made it a two-possession game in the 70th minute.

The final showdown between Dolphin and Cummings Lodge ended 1 – 1, so the teams shared points, but it became the most incidental match with three red cards being shown to Dolphin players. Jequan Cole (8’) was Dolphin’s scorer ,while Elijah Mendonca (68’) equalised for Cummings Lodge.

The first red card was received by Reaquan Corbin (28’) followed by Jude Charles (60’) then it was Jequan Cole (70’) who picked up the final one.

The League continues next weekend with another four matches.