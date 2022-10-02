Latest update October 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League… North Ruimveldt stun CWSS in third round

Oct 02, 2022 Sports

– Golden Grove also victorious

Kaieteur News – An eventful third round unfolded in the Petra organised GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League on Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground.

The four-match card saw the tournament leader, Christiansburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), concede their first defeat of the League when they met North Ruimveldt Multilateral.

President’s College’s scorers, Ronoko Vaughn and Wilton Sebastian.

Prior to that match, President’s College squeezed past Friendship Secondary, Golden Grove got the better of West Ruimveldt in the third encounter, while Cummings Lodge defeated Dolphin Secondary in the day’s final match.

In the opening match, President’s College rallied to their second win with a 3 – 2 result over Friendship, who lost their third consecutive match.

President’s College were led by a double from Ronoko Vaughn (37’, 67’) with the decider coming from Wilton Sebastian in the 70th minute. It was an impressive come-from-behind win since Friendship drew first blood in the 30th minute from a successful Kevon Williams strike.

Golden Grove’s scorers, Nathan Daw, Kelon Croal and Kelvin Richardson.

Friendship even doubled the lead five minutes later when Rayon Emmanuel found the back of the net, but in the end, the eventual victor carted off with the three points.

The match that followed between North Ruimveldt and the Linden unit had a goalless first half that was not short of chances for either side.

However, it was not until the second half that the score line was disturbed when Jevon Pluck put his team ahead in the 62nd minute. That goal had no answer from the opposition as the score read 1 – 0 when the regulation time whistle sounded.

In a match that lacked intensity until it equalised, Golden Grove secured their second win with a 3 – 1 result over West Ruimveldt. Kelon Croal struck as early as the 4th minute for Golden Grove then Donovan Welcome brought the scores leveled in the 40th minute. After that, Natham Saw (53’) regained the lead for the eventual winner before Kelvin Richardson made it a two-possession game in the 70th minute.

The final showdown between Dolphin and Cummings Lodge ended 1 – 1, so the teams shared points, but it became the most incidental match with three red cards being shown to Dolphin players. Jequan Cole (8’) was Dolphin’s scorer ,while Elijah Mendonca (68’) equalised for Cummings Lodge.

The first red card was received by Reaquan Corbin (28’) followed by Jude Charles (60’) then it was Jequan Cole (70’) who picked up the final one.

The League continues next weekend with another four matches.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Jamual John, Cleveland Thomas dominate Fireworks/Golden Mile event

Jamual John, Cleveland Thomas dominate Fireworks/Golden Mile event

Oct 02, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Jamaul John and Cleveland Thomas took top honours yesterday, when the Kaieteur Attack Racing and Team United hosted the Fireworks/Golden Mile Athletics Race...
Read More
Region 9’sArchery Guyana’s Competition Lots of natural talent displayed in 1st ever Recurve Archery shoot

Region 9’sArchery Guyana’s Competition Lots...

Oct 02, 2022

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League… North Ruimveldt stun CWSS in third round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football...

Oct 02, 2022

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Paula Kalekyezi is Girls U-14 Champion

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Paula Kalekyezi is...

Oct 02, 2022

Winning CPL is a fantastic achievement as coach- Chanderpaul

Winning CPL is a fantastic achievement as coach-...

Oct 02, 2022

Hear me out! The CPL is over…can President Ali please focus on sports?

Hear me out! The CPL is over…can President Ali...

Oct 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]