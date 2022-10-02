German’s Restaurant opening at Giftland Mall on Oct. 6

Latest update October 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 02, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The popular German’s Restaurant is slated to open a new location at the Giftland Mall at Plantation Pattensen, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara on October 06, 2022 at 11am.
According to a Press Release from the food establishment, “Giftland Mall has transformed the Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara area into a convenient commercial hub that attracts customers from all walks of life. German’s expansion into Giftland is a natural fit for our brand and an appropriate vehicle to reach our customers outside of Georgetown,” says Clinton Urling, the Co-Owner.
The stylish concession will be located at the Mall’s food court area and will serve its signature soups and other popular Guyanese cuisine.
German’s Restaurant is a second-generation family-owned business that has been in operation since 1960. “We serve fresh, authentic Guyanese foods,” the release added, pointing out that the expansion represents the company’s third location, with additional branches at 8 New Market Street, Georgetown and 410 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.
