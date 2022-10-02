Deh gat to gat fish before yuh go fishing

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem shoulda had a fishing expedition fuh de CPL Carnival. Guyana gat a lot ah people who like fishing.

De Opposition good at fishing. De Caricom team wah come in fuh overlook de elections talk how de Opposition was on fishing expedition looking fuh see wah gravelling dem gan dig up fuh use in wan election petition.

Now it look as if a fishing expedition tekkin place in GECOM. Somebody want wan internal review into de systems wah use during de elections. But dem boys know dat any review gat to have a basis and wan objective.

Yuh don’t jump up and call fuh review unless yuh gat some reason or cause. Suh wat is de reason and wat is de cause? Did somebody allege dat de system fail?

Before yuh get any review, a case got fuh mek out about de need fuh de review. Suh way de case deh? Any allegation mek about de system? Wat is de grounds fuh complaint?

Or is another fishing expedition fuh try fuh see wat small catch can support certain narratives? If yuh want fish things gat to be fishy. If yuh can’t establish fishiness, dem yuh nah gat grounds fuh fish.

Wan investigation also gat to have wan objective. Suh wat is de objective? Fuh improve de system or is it about ketching some small fish fuh big game petition? Dem Boys just asking!

Talk half, leff half