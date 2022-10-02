BCB preparation intensify for Inter-County tourney Face Demerara in GCB opener on Sunday

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB) Senior 50 overs Trials was held last week at the historic Albion Sports Complex, Corentyne, Berbice as it intensifies preparations for the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Senior Inter-county 50-tournament.

The Senior Inter-County is set to return after an absence of six years, from Sunday October 9 when Berbice battle Demerara. The competition is scheduled to continue on October 11 and 13, while the final will be played on October 15.

In 1954, the first four-day Inter-County tournament was held as the Jones Cup and until 1990 the Inter-County four-day final was afforded First-Class status. The 50over format was introduced in the 1970s before both formats were aborted in 2015.

Meanwhile, in the Berbice Trials played at a venue which hosted the first ever ODI in the West Indies when West Indies beat Pakistan in 1978, Anthony Bramble’s X1 beat Nial Smith’s X1 by 67 runs with Bramble’s X1 being restricted to 182- 6 off 50 overs with Jason Sinclair scoring 80, Garfield Benjamin making 39 and Seon Glasgow 23.

Sylus Tyndall had 3-26 off 7 overs while Suresh Dhanai and Eon Hooper had a wicket each for Smith X1 who were bowled out for 115 despite 23 from Eon Hooper, 19 from Kevlon Anderson and 17 from Tommani Ceasar as Quesi Mickle captured 3- 20 off 6 overs and Nigel Deodat took 3-29 off 6 overs.

Due to the recently concluded Hero CPL Berbicians Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jason and Junior Sinclair and Shimron Hetmyer were unavailable for the Trials.

It is understood that some of the senior players have been given NOCs to miss the first round which will give Berbice a depleted side in the opening game against a powerful Demerara side which is packed with National players in Sherfane Rutherford who makes his return to local cricket after making his name in several T20 Leagues Globally.

When contacted it was confirmed by the Presidents of the BCB and the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) that Trials were held in their Counties and their teams were already submitted to the GCB.

No Trails were held in Demerara and efforts by Kaieteur Sports to contact the President of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) proved futile.

The teams are expected to be released today.