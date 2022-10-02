8 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – There are eight new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health, and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 71,348.

The news cases, according to the Ministry’s dashboard, were recorded across three regions – Region 3 – one, Region 4 – six and Region 7 – one. Four persons are currently in institutional isolation, 63 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 70,000 people have recovered and while the death toll stands at 1281.