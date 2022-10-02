Latest update October 2nd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

8 new COVID-19 cases

Oct 02, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – There are eight new COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health, and these have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 71,348.

The news cases, according to the Ministry’s dashboard, were recorded across three regions – Region 3 – one, Region 4 – six and Region 7 – one.  Four persons are currently in institutional isolation, 63 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 70,000 people have recovered and while the death toll stands at 1281.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Jamual John, Cleveland Thomas dominate Fireworks/Golden Mile event

Jamual John, Cleveland Thomas dominate Fireworks/Golden Mile event

Oct 02, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Jamaul John and Cleveland Thomas took top honours yesterday, when the Kaieteur Attack Racing and Team United hosted the Fireworks/Golden Mile Athletics Race...
Read More
Region 9’sArchery Guyana’s Competition Lots of natural talent displayed in 1st ever Recurve Archery shoot

Region 9’sArchery Guyana’s Competition Lots...

Oct 02, 2022

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football League… North Ruimveldt stun CWSS in third round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools Football...

Oct 02, 2022

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Paula Kalekyezi is Girls U-14 Champion

Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Paula Kalekyezi is...

Oct 02, 2022

Winning CPL is a fantastic achievement as coach- Chanderpaul

Winning CPL is a fantastic achievement as coach-...

Oct 02, 2022

Hear me out! The CPL is over…can President Ali please focus on sports?

Hear me out! The CPL is over…can President Ali...

Oct 02, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]