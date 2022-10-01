Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

UDFA Senior League double header on this afternoon

Oct 01, 2022

GFF/ NAMILCO U-17 kicks off at MSC ground, Linden

Kaieteur News – Two more matches will be played as the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) Senior League tournament resumes after a short break, while the Guyana Football Federation / NAMILCO Flour Power Under17 tournament gets cracking with the opening game of that championship from 12.00 noon today at the tournament venue, the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Today’s double header will be preceded by the U-17 NAMILCO sponsored game to kick start that championship with Milerock facing Capital FC. That game will be followed with the senior league battle between Eagles United the reigning champions as they face the challenge of Kwakwani Strikers from 2.00pm.

The second game of the senior league will bring together Amelia’s Ward Panthers and Net Rockers from 4.00pm.

Tomorrow three more football games will be played at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground with the first being the under17 game between Amelia’s Ward Panthers and new comers Golden Stars from 12.00 with the second game bringing together Blueberry Hill United and Topp XX, while the other senior match is between Silver Shattas and Hi Stars from 4.00pm.

