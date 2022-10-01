Rebel Junior Tennis C/Ships Semi-finals set for today

Kaieteur News – The semi-finals of the Rebel Junior Tennis Championships Girls U-14 are set for today at the GBTI Court in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara in what is anticipated to be riveting action among the four Girls.

Paula Kalekyezi, who topped the round robin competition, will battle Kayesha Harding for a spot in the Girls 14s final, while Renola Jordan will meet Malia Maikoo in the quest to be the other finalist.

The semi-finals were contested yesterday, while the finals will be held today and tomorrow when the curtains come down on the tournament.

In other results in the latest action in round robin segment, Shaqiel Murray defeated Denzel Luthers 6/2,6/3 in the Boys U-18s while in the Girls 14s Round Robin Renola Jordan defeated Niomi Erskine 4/1,4/0. (Sean Devers)