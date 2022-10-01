People refuse free ticket to de finals

Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2022
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De people get hyped up over de Amazon Warriors. And when de team lose de people feel deflated and devastated.
None of dem activities wah dem holding dis weekend gan erase de people disappointment. Wah mek it more hard is de number of times Guyana fail to win de title. Dis is de tenth anniversary of de CPL and Guyana did reach de final many times but fail to convert.
A man talk how de Warriors should mek dem logo “Next year will be our year.” Dem boys know dat next year gan never come and suh de Warriors nah gat to worry about breaking dem promise to win.
De fact of de matter is dat de best two teams gone through to de final. And by de time yuh read dis, de winner of de 2022 edition of de CPL gan be decided.
Nuff people decide dem nah going to de match last night. People pay nuff money and some ah dem give away dem ticket after Guyana lose. But it look as if de persons who dem give de free tickets aint guh de match tuh. Dem boys know people who refuse free ticket.
Lang ago, most persons use to like de team dem support fuh win. But some people use to like to see a good game regardless of who win. Dem might gat dem favourites but dem can appreciate a good game. And dis is wat dem boys hoping de finals woulda deliver: a good match worthy of de finals.
Talk half, leff half.
