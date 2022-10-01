Man homeless after Linden fire

Kaieteur News – A Linden man is now without a home after an unattended “flambeau” on Thursday reportedly started a fire that destroyed a one flat wooden house at Lot 132 J Wismar Housing Scheme, in the Region 10 district.

The homeless man has been identified as Shawn Stewart and the wooden home he lived in belonged to his mother, Mia Stewart who resides overseas.

According to a Guyana Fire Service (GFS) statement, the Linden Fire Station received a call around 21:00hrs that Stewart’s home was on fire.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames but were unable to save the house.

An investigation revealed that the purported cause of the fire was the unattended flames of a flambeau which came into contact with nearby combustible material and ignited a blaze.