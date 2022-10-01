Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 football League… CWSS lead ahead of today’s third round

Oct 01, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) Football Team have already begun to separate themselves from the competition as the only team with two wins ahead of the third round of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 football League.

The Petra organised event which continues at the Ministry of Education Ground, today, October 1, will see another four matches being contested, with the first from noon.

President’s College and Friendship are billed to contest the first match that kicks off at 12:00 hrs. The President’s College team enters the contest with the upper hand after securing a win and a draw from two matches while the intended opposition has suffered consecutive defeats.

In the match that follows, tournament leader CWSS spring into action against North Ruimveldt from 13:30 hrs. The Linden unit enters as the favourites with six points from two wins while North Ruimveldt are one 1 point from a win and a draw.

The third encounter of the day will see West Ruimveldt go head to head with Golden Grove from 15:00 hrs. Golden Grove tasted victory in the opening round but battled to a stalemate in the second round while West Ruimveldt are yet to taste victory. West Ruimveldt’s efforts have gotten them a draw and a loss.

The day’s final match has a scheduled kick off time of 16:30 hrs and pits Dolphin Secondary against Cummings Lodge. Cummings Lodge are currently in the tournament front runners bracket with a win and a loss under their belt, while Dolphin suffered a loss and battled to a draw in the second round.

CWSS are on top the points table with six points, while Cummings Lodge, President’s College and Golden Grove are all on four points. North Ruimveldt, West Ruimveldt and Dolphin are all on one point while Friendship are yet to get on the board.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chess exhibition continues at Giftland Mall today

Chess exhibition continues at Giftland Mall today

Oct 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Exactly one week ago, the Guyana Chess Federation showcased chess to members of the public at the Giftland Mall, located at Turkeyen. The highlight of the day was the...
Read More
Guyanese Foo hits back to back centuries in NY national cricket league

Guyanese Foo hits back to back centuries in NY...

Oct 01, 2022

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 football League… CWSS lead ahead of today’s third round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 football League…...

Oct 01, 2022

Fireworks/Golden Mile pedals on today

Fireworks/Golden Mile pedals on today

Oct 01, 2022

Al Sport and Tour Promotions congratulate West Ruimveldt students

Al Sport and Tour Promotions congratulate West...

Oct 01, 2022

UDFA Senior League double header on this afternoon

UDFA Senior League double header on this

Oct 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]