GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 football League… CWSS lead ahead of today’s third round

Kaieteur News – Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) Football Team have already begun to separate themselves from the competition as the only team with two wins ahead of the third round of the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 football League.

The Petra organised event which continues at the Ministry of Education Ground, today, October 1, will see another four matches being contested, with the first from noon.

President’s College and Friendship are billed to contest the first match that kicks off at 12:00 hrs. The President’s College team enters the contest with the upper hand after securing a win and a draw from two matches while the intended opposition has suffered consecutive defeats.

In the match that follows, tournament leader CWSS spring into action against North Ruimveldt from 13:30 hrs. The Linden unit enters as the favourites with six points from two wins while North Ruimveldt are one 1 point from a win and a draw.

The third encounter of the day will see West Ruimveldt go head to head with Golden Grove from 15:00 hrs. Golden Grove tasted victory in the opening round but battled to a stalemate in the second round while West Ruimveldt are yet to taste victory. West Ruimveldt’s efforts have gotten them a draw and a loss.

The day’s final match has a scheduled kick off time of 16:30 hrs and pits Dolphin Secondary against Cummings Lodge. Cummings Lodge are currently in the tournament front runners bracket with a win and a loss under their belt, while Dolphin suffered a loss and battled to a draw in the second round.

CWSS are on top the points table with six points, while Cummings Lodge, President’s College and Golden Grove are all on four points. North Ruimveldt, West Ruimveldt and Dolphin are all on one point while Friendship are yet to get on the board.