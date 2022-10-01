Guyanese Foo hits back to back centuries in NY national cricket league

Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyanese Jonathan Foo struck back to back half centuries when the New York National Cricket League continued recently at the Caged Rockaway, Boulevard.
Foo hit an unbeaten 129 and got support from West Demerara batsman Avi Dhanpaul 27 and Zamal Khan 17 posted 193-5 versus Intruders.
Kerry Ramlakhan had 2 for 34 and Samuel Mohabir 2 for 46.
Intruders were bowled out for 58 in reply.
Anil Sookdeo claimed 3-11 and Hemindra Ramdihal 2 for 24.
In another fixture, Foo Hammered 109 not out as Phoenix beat Whim Boys. Zamal Khan contributed 70 as Phoenix managed 209 for 1.
Whim Boys made 114 all out in response. Anil Sookdeo bagged 5 for 10 and Sharma Sookdeo 2 for 23.
Oct 01, 2022Kaieteur News – Exactly one week ago, the Guyana Chess Federation showcased chess to members of the public at the Giftland Mall, located at Turkeyen. The highlight of the day was the...
Oct 01, 2022
Oct 01, 2022
Oct 01, 2022
Oct 01, 2022
Oct 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – Cricket commentator, Naim Chan was the guest last week on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show and in... more
Kaieteur News – No one likes to be robbed. A person would rather drop accidentally or lose a $1000 bill than be mugged... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]