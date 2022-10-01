Guyanese Foo hits back to back centuries in NY national cricket league

Kaieteur News – Guyanese Jonathan Foo struck back to back half centuries when the New York National Cricket League continued recently at the Caged Rockaway, Boulevard.

Foo hit an unbeaten 129 and got support from West Demerara batsman Avi Dhanpaul 27 and Zamal Khan 17 posted 193-5 versus Intruders.

Kerry Ramlakhan had 2 for 34 and Samuel Mohabir 2 for 46.

Intruders were bowled out for 58 in reply.

Anil Sookdeo claimed 3-11 and Hemindra Ramdihal 2 for 24.

In another fixture, Foo Hammered 109 not out as Phoenix beat Whim Boys. Zamal Khan contributed 70 as Phoenix managed 209 for 1.

Whim Boys made 114 all out in response. Anil Sookdeo bagged 5 for 10 and Sharma Sookdeo 2 for 23.