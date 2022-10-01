Girl, 12, travelled to Berbice to meet boy she met on Facebook

– reportedly tells aunt she was abducted

Kaieteur News – A police investigation has found that the 12-year-old girl who went missing on Monday last from the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) had travelled to Berbice, Region Six to meet a boy she met on Facebook.

She was found close to 01:00hrs on Thursday by police in the boy’s home at Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The school girl had reportedly gone missing on Monday after leaving her grandmother’s home at Sister’s Village, WBD. According to reports, she was heading to her aunt’s house located not too far away but she never showed up.

Relatives had gotten worried and a missing person report was filed with police and the search began for her.

Investigators and relatives soon began receiving calls that the girl was spotted in Berbice. Police there were alerted and a rescue mission was set-up because detectives did not know what to expect.

They decided to make a move after midnight and made their way to the boy’s home where they conducted a search and found her alive and well. Police began their investigation and arrested the boy and his parents.

The investigation revealed that the girl had met the Berbice boy on Facebook and they ‘fell’ for each other.

In fact, a source close to the investigation told Kaieteur News that this was the initial statement the girl had given to police after she was found. So far, detectives have been able to corroborate this version of her story.

The two reportedly planned to meet up. It was decided that the girl would make the long trip to Berbice so that she could see the boy and spend the night there. The boy reportedly provided her with the cash for the trip and she made the journey on Monday via public transportation.

Things worked out as was planned but when she was reported missing, persons recognised her in the area and soon alerted police about her whereabouts.

However, since her return home, the girl has reportedly changed her story and told her aunt that she had been abducted.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, the aunt said that the girl seems to be traumatised and so she chatted with her to find out what happened Monday.

“She she, she went coming by me and he pull up in a car and ask she way she going,” the aunt said.

The girl reportedly responded that she was heading to her aunt’s place and he offered her a drop but she refused by saying, “I have ma own two foot”.

She alleged that the boy stepped out of the car which was being driven by a man and grabbed her by the hand. The girl claimed that she was then forced into the vehicle and when she started “hollering”, he “wind up” the car windows and threatened to beat her if she continued. Fearful of the beating, she remained quiet and the car drove them straight to Berbice.

“I ask she if she ain’t see no police on the way to inform them that she was being abducted and she seh, ‘the road de clear; we drive straight through’,” the aunt related.

The aunt said too that she even asked the girl if she had made any attempts to escape from her abductor’s home. In response, the girl reportedly said that she did not get the chance because the boy never left the house. However, she reportedly told the aunt, that her plan was to seek help from neighbours whenever she got the opportunity to escape.