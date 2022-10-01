Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Fireworks/Golden Mile pedals on today

Oct 01, 2022 Sports

– Cyclists to battle before athletes

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s top cyclists and distance athletes will assemble later today for the Kaieteur Attack Racing and Team United organised, Fireworks/Golden Mile Athletics Race Meet.

Jamaul John’s excellent form over the recent years makes him a front runner for the event.

The Irving Street-Vlissengen Road circuit has been identified as the venue for the events with the start point being in front of the Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Camp Ayanganna base.

The cyclists will take the course first from 16:00 hrs as juniors, veterans and female divisions battle for a total of 45 minutes while the senior males are billed to compete for one hour and 15 minutes.

Winston Missinger

The top three cyclists in the senior male division will cart off with $50,000, $35,000 and $20,000, in that order, while fourth to sixth place pockets $10,000 each.

Some of the big names expected to turn out include Jamaul John, Brighton John, Kemuel Moses, Dimitri Jean-Pierre, Deeraj Garbarran, Curtis Dey, Andre Green, Paul DeNobrega, Romello Crawford and Christopher Griffith.

After that, athletics takes centre stage from a scheduled 18:00 hrs as the senior males and females along with the junior male and females and the veterans, compete in the much anticipated Golden Mile athletics race.

Among the senior males to compete for the first place prize of $20,000 are Winston Messenger, Devaughn Barrington, Odwin Tudor, Cleveland Thomas, Marion Nickerson, Jonathan Fagundes and Kennard Hartog.

Romello Crawford

Second to fourth place will have to settle for $17,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively. The senior females are competing for $15,000, $13,000, $10,000 and $8,000 while the junior males purse composition is $15,000, $10,000 and $8,000 for the top three finishers.

The junior females and veterans will be competing for the exact prizes, which are $13,000, $10,000 and $8,000, for the podium finishers.

