Chess exhibition continues at Giftland Mall today

Kaieteur News – Exactly one week ago, the Guyana Chess Federation showcased chess to members of the public at the Giftland Mall, located at Turkeyen.

The highlight of the day was the simultaneous chess match where ten of Guyana’s top juniors took on FIDE Master Anthony Drayton, who was Guyana’s top scorer for the men’s team in the recently concluded FIDE Chess Olympiad in India.

Drayton played impressively, taking on the skilled juniors all at the same time. Kyle Couchman was the only Junior player who managed a win against Drayton. Twelve year old Alexander Zhang and Jessica Callender also secured draws against Drayton.

Other participants in the simultaneous chess event were Micaiah Enoe, Waveney Johnson, Keron Sandiford, Italy Ton Chung, Mahir Rajkumar, 9 year old Katelaya Sam and 2022 Junior Champion Ricardo Narine.

Throughout the day, chess players were able to stop by the booth to challenge the Junior Champion Ricardo Narine as well as top players Sasha Shariff, Maliha Rajkumar and Ethan Lee.

Several parents also used the opportunity to register their children on the spot as members of the GCF, which will give them free access to the Chesskid.com website. Chesskid.com offers numerous chess lessons, unlimited chess puzzles and the opportunity to play safely, rapid online chess games with other children.

The GCF also offers online chess classes and membership to the recently formed Chess Club which is held at School of the Nations every Saturday from 10am to 12 pm.

Females were also given the opportunity to register as members of the Guyana Women in Chess Committee which will be rolling out more activities soon thereby providing women and girls an opportunity to play and learn chess.

Guyana’s top Junior and Senior chess players, male and female, will be at the Giftland Mall again this Saturday, October 1st from 14:00hrs to 19:00hrs.

Patrons will be given the chance to play Blitz and Rapid games, learn the basics of chess, purchase chess sets and take part in chess related quizzes and games to earn prizes.

Chess is easy to learn. Chess is known to improve discipline, increase creativity and logically thinking. Children learn good sportsmanship and develop friendships through the common sport of Chess.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to extend its gratitude to the Management and Staff of Giftland Mall for providing the space to promote and showcase chess to the public.