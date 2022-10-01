Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Al Sport and Tour Promotions congratulate West Ruimveldt students

Oct 01, 2022

Kaieteur News – Al Sport and Tour Promotions has congratulated West Ruimveldt students on their success in the recent National Grade Six Assessment.

The students and representative of Dominion Enterprise with their prizes.

The top students of West Ruimveldt Primary received laptop computers, electronic tablets and monetary assistance from Dominion Enterprise.

