$24M spent to upgrade Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court

Latest update October 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 01, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court at Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six was on Thursday re-commissioned by Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, after it received some $24M in upgrades.
The monies were spent to install air condition (AC) units and an automatic recording system was procured for the court room. Repairs were also done to the court’s roof that was reportedly infested with bats and the building received a fresh paint job. The government also partnered with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to add a new hearing room at the Mibikuri Magistrate’s Court, equipped with an AC unit, a sofa set and a computer system.
At the re-commissioning ceremony, Nandlall noted that the government’s partnership with the judiciary is to ensure that the administration of justice is maintained in the country.
Nandlall mentioned too that he is quite impressed with the quality of courthouses being built across the country and said that Black Bush Polder will continue to be a focal point for advancement.
He assured the community, “you are as important as any other community across the length and breadth of this country…”
The AG also took the opportunity to announce that new court houses are being constructed at Mabaruma, Region One; Vigilance, Cove and John and Mahaicony on the East Coast Demerara (ECD); La Parfaite Harmonie on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD) and also at Timerhi and Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).
Nandlall added that government has its eyes on building a modern complex to be the headquarters of the judiciary. The headquarters, he detailed, will house all of the High Courts, the Court of Appeal and the Land Court.
He pointed out that such investments are being made because access to justice is important as access to any important service. The AG also related that there are long-term and short-term projects that are currently “unravelling” for Berbice and it will ultimately create major opportunities for the people.
Also attending the re-commissioning ceremony was Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wilshire, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Senior Magistrate Alex Moore, Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, Magistrate Renita Singh, among other officials.
