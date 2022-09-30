Tek yuh licks like a man

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Vincee man bin tell we, tek yuh licks like a man. De Amazon Warriors lose and Guyanese gat to learn fuh tek dem licks like a man. At least nobody nah ask fuh replay or claim how de team sell out.

People had tuh much expectation after de four-match winning streak at home. De team and de players bin pon a high. But dem get beat by Barbados Royals in de first playoff and den de Tallawahs ended dem hopes of reaching de final.

It hurt a lot ah people feelings. It mek a lot ah people sad. It lead to nuff frustration. But dat is how life is. Yuh does win some and lose many. De Warriors lose and gan lose again.

But wat is not nice is when we trying fuh tek out de blame pon de captain and certain players. Cricket is a team sport and yuh shouldn’t blame one person. De team does tek credit when players do good and suh dem should also accept collective responsibility when things guh wrang.

De bowling went wrang on Wednesday. De Warriors had a big total fuh chase down and it was always going to be impossible to do suh unless dem had a solid and quick-fire start.

De franchise holders gat to look at de overall balance of de team. De team did not have settled opening partners fuh de whole tournament and once de openers nah click, yuh luck gon run out. Also, we spinners nah dominate like dem use to in de past.

De Warriors mek a good fight of it. But in de end, de best two teams deh in de finals.

Talk half, leff half.