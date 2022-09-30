Region Six Secondary Schools benefit from BCB/Lochan Samkarran Cricket Programme

– Region Five to benefit shortly

Kaieteur News – Representatives of fourteen Secondary Schools turned up to the St Francis Community Centre Training Hall last week to receive close to two million dollars worth of uniforms and cricket gear as part of the Berbice Cricket Board /Lochan Samkarran School cricket programme. The schools, who are based in region six, were mainly represented by their head teachers. Three schools were absent at the simple presentation ceremony and would receive their supply of items later this week when executives of the BCB visits them.

Each school received a package that consisted of fifteen pairs of branded white cricket uniforms, two boxes of red balls and some cricket gear. Among the gear shared out were bats, batting gloves, cup groin protectors (seed guards) and wicketkeeping gloves. The schools who benefitted were Line Path, Skeldon High, Black Bush Polder, Manchester, Winifred Gaskin, Corentyne Comprehensive, JC Chandisingh, Lower Corentyne, Port Mourant, Canje Secondary, Berbice High, Vryman’s Erven, BEI and Tutorial Academy. Absent were Tagore Memorial, Central Corentyne and New Amsterdam.

BCB President Hilbert Foster urged the teachers to take care of the items as they were obtained at great cost to Mr Samkarran, an overseas based businessman. Foster disclosed that with the donation of the items, the second phase of the BCB historic programme would start shortly with coaches going into schools under the Namilco Thunderbolt Coaching project. The BCB executives, which included Foster, Secretary Angela Haniff, Competition Chairman Leslie Solomon and Asst Secretary Ameer Rahaman, discussed the schedule for the coaching programme which would involve fifteen coaches in Region Six.

Foster also stated that at the end of the coaching, a squad of sixty players would be named by the coaches for a special two weeks coaching camp. This would be followed by four different tournaments at the inter-zone level. The zones – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne would each provide a champion. The four champions would then play in a special tournament to decide on an overall Berbice Secondary School Champion. Six schools in region five would shortly collect their uniforms and gear and would also be involved in the coaching programme.

Foster expressed thanks to Mr Samkarran for his assistance and stated that his contribution was most welcomed. He assured the sponsor that the donated items would be used for the intended purpose and disclosed that the BCB was confident that a batch of over twenty national players would emerge from the programme over the next few months.

Several representatives of the school expressed thanks to the BCB and Mr Samkarran for their assistance and pledged to take care of the items.